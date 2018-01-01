Introducing Hydro
The FinTech Blockchain

Water is life. Hydro is financial life.


Isn't it time for a public and decentralized blockchain in financial services? Hydro enables private financial systems to seamlessly leverage the public blockchain. Cloud applications throughout the financial services ecosystem can now benefit from the power of smart contracts, creating more secure, transparent, and low cost financial products globally.


Introducing our initial release, the Hydro Raindrop

Hydro Raindrop Explained
Hydro Raindrop Intro



Why Is Hydro Different?

Hydro enables developers to seamlessly deploy blockchain in their existing applications, without the need to create expensive infrastructure. If you are building a fintech app in investing, savings, or insurance, Hydrogen is already leveraging the Hydro blockchain technology via the Hydrogen Atom API.

Project Resources

Please find technical resources for use cases of the Hydro blockchain below:

Authentication- Raindrop White Paper

Coming Soon
• Document Security - Ice
• Blockchain Fingerprint - Snowflake
• Decentralized Transactions - Tide
• Machine Learning - Mist

Support Project Hydro

We want you to be a part of our developer community! This is a public project and we encourage dialogue, feedback, and new ideas so you can build awesome new applications.

Contact us on Telegram, Reddit, or Twitter. Read our Medium blog and view our code on Github. Let's change fintech together!


Education

Public vs. Private Blockchains in Financial Services
An Intro to APIs: Why They Matter to Hydro

Development Team


Michael Kane
Co-Founder, CEO
Matthew Kane
Co-Founder, CTO
Andy Chorlian
Blockchain Engineer
Noah Zinsmeister
Blockchain Engineer
Anurag Angara
Blockchain Product Manager
Shane Hampton
Head of Financial Engineering
Nahom Yemane
Community Manager

Interested in developing with Hydro?

Sign up as a developer to start building your application.

