Become a Hydro developer to start
building your application today!
Isn't it time for a public and decentralized blockchain in financial services? Hydro enables private financial systems to seamlessly leverage the public blockchain. Cloud applications throughout the financial services ecosystem can now benefit from the power of smart contracts, creating more secure, transparent, and low cost financial products globally.
Why Is Hydro Different?
Hydro enables developers to seamlessly deploy blockchain in their existing applications, without the need to create expensive infrastructure. If you are building a fintech app in investing, savings, or insurance, Hydrogen is already leveraging the Hydro blockchain technology via the Hydrogen Atom API.
Project Resources
Please find technical resources for use cases of the Hydro blockchain below:
Authentication- Raindrop White Paper
Coming Soon
• Document Security - Ice
• Blockchain Fingerprint - Snowflake
• Decentralized Transactions - Tide
• Machine Learning - Mist
Contact us on Telegram, Reddit, or Twitter. Read our Medium blog and view our code on Github. Let's change fintech together!
Sign up as a developer to start building your application.Free Developer Sign Up