Why Is Hydro Different?

Hydro enables developers to seamlessly deploy blockchain in their existing applications, without the need to create expensive infrastructure. If you are building a fintech app in investing, savings, or insurance, Hydrogen is already leveraging the Hydro blockchain technology via the Hydrogen Atom API.

Project Resources

Please find technical resources for use cases of the Hydro blockchain below:

Authentication- Raindrop White Paper



Coming Soon

• Document Security - Ice

• Blockchain Fingerprint - Snowflake

• Decentralized Transactions - Tide

• Machine Learning - Mist